Mark Zuckerberg shares sweet photo of newborn daughter The Facebook CEO is now a father to two daughters

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has shared an adorable photo of him cuddling up with his newborn. The star posted the sweetest snap on his Instagram page on Sunday with the caption "Baby cuddles are the best." In the photo, Mark, 33, cradles his second born baby girl, August Chan Zuckerberg. The love is clear as the father and daughter gaze into each other's eyes, with his newborn looking like her older sister Maxima.

Mark and his wife Priscilla introduced little August into the world on 29th August on Mark's Instagram, alongside big sister Maxima. He wrote, "Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August!" The CEO of Facebook's followers congratulated the family, with one commenting: "Congratulations on your beautiful blessing she's perfect and in loving the name!" Another fan said: "They look exactly like her aww".

Baby cuddles are the best. A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Mark and Priscilla welcomed their second baby last month

The tech mogul also shared an open letter, addressed to his newborn. "Dear August, welcome to the world! Your mum and I are so excited to see who you will become. Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future. You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation." He added: "I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you. August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you. We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us."

Priscilla and Mark now have two daughters

Mark announced the couple were expecting a second child back in March. He revealed on a Facebook post that he will be taking two months paternity leave, saying: "I'll take a month off to be with Priscilla and the girls at the beginning, and then we'll spend the whole month of December together as well." In his Facebook post announcement, Mark said: "We are all better people because of the strong women in our lives -- sisters, mothers and friends." He then expressed his excitement, saying: "We can't wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman."