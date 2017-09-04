Novak Djokovic welcomes second baby with wife Jelena – find out name The tennis champion, 30, and his wife Jelena also have a son, Stefan

Novak Djokovic has welcomed his second baby, according to reports in Serbia. The tennis champion, 30, and his wife Jelena welcomed a baby girl on Saturday, and have chosen to name their daughter Tara, news outlet Blic reports. While Novak has yet to confirm the news, his former coach Boris Becker tweeted: "Wonderful news from Jelena /Novak @DjokerNole !!! They had healthy baby girl called Tara..."

Novak and Jelena are also the proud parents to a son, Stefan, who turns three in October. They confirmed that they were expecting another baby in April, after Jelena was spotted with a growing baby bump. Earlier this summer, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Novak took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair, writing: "Happy anniversary my soul mate! I am so grateful to have you in my life and the love that you share reminds me of what should be nurtured and fought for in life. Thank you for being a dedicated and loving mother, big support and backbone to all of us close to you. Love you with all heart and soul."

Jelena also took to social media to celebrate the couple's anniversary. She shared a series of candid snapshots on Instagram, writing alongside: "Happy anniversary my love! Time doesn't exist for us… just love, understanding, support, passion and us @djokernole #happyanniversary." She and Novak have been together for 12 years.

In the lead-up to the baby's birth, Novak and Jelena made the most of their family time. The sports star quit competitive tennis for the year after bowing out of Wimbledon, announcing that he was suffering too much pain due to his ongoing elbow injury. "I have made a decision to not play any competitions, any tournaments, for the rest of the 2017 season," he said. "Professionally this is not an easy decision for me, but I'm trying to look on the positive side. I believe that everything in life happens for a reason. I'll use this time as best as I can to spend quality time with my family. In about a month, a month and a half's time, hopefully Jelena and I will, with God's help, become parents again."