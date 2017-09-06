Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin prematurely welcomes her first child The TV star gave birth to a baby girl over the summer

Good Morning Britain's weather presenter Laura Tobin has given birth to her first baby with husband Dean Brown. The happy news was announced by co-hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan on Wednesday's show. "You may have noticed that Laura hasn't been here over the summer," Susanna commented. "We are pleased to say she has given birth to a little baby girl. She has called her Charlotte.

"Little Charlotte came a little earlier than planned and she is being looked after in hospital. Laura and Dean are with her every day, and she is growing every day." Piers then added: "All our best to Laura and Dean and little baby Charlotte. It's been a tricky few months but good luck to all of you."

Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan announced Laura Tobin's baby news on GMB

A short time later, 35-year-old Laura herself took to Twitter to confirm her Charlotte's arrival. "I'm proud to announce I'm a mummy," she wrote. "My beautiful baby arrived over the summer (much earlier than planned) a gorgeous girl called Charlotte."

Laura later confirmed the happy news on her Twitter account

Laura announced her pregnancy live on air back in May, as she prepared to deliver the day's weather forecast. "I literally can't believe it's May so I thought I'd do a little forecast looking ahead at what is coming up," she began. "Now as we head through the summer months it's looking likely to be drier and warmer than average, and as we head into September things will be blooming.

"But it won't just be my dress, because I'm very pleased to let everyone know that come the end of October, I'll be having my own little ray of sunshine. I'm having a baby," she confirmed. "And I would like to say that nobody knows – none of my family, my aunties, uncles, cousins… no one in the Met office. My parents, my husband's parents and our editor Neil [knew]."

Laura announced her pregnancy live on Good Morning Britain in May

Piers and Susanna were quick to offer their congratulations to the mum-to-be. "You look blooming marvellous Laura, and we are thrilled for you. Great news," Piers said. "I can forecast endless sleepless nights but lots of joy." Susanna, meanwhile, added: "I've got a little tear in my eye Laura. I think that's the best, the best!"