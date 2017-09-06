Kim Kardashian and Kanye West expecting third baby via surrogate The power couple are parents to daughter North and son Saint

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third baby via a surrogate. A source confirmed to People that the surrogate who they hired to carry their child is pregnant, saying: "The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate. Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process."

The source added: "They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don't want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it's born."

Kim cannot carry any more children

Kim and Kanye welcomed their first child, a daughter North, in June 2013. The reality TV star then gave birth to their son, Saint, in December 2015. Kim has openly admitted that she and her rapper husband were hoping to expand their brood, but that she couldn't carry any more children. On her family's TV show, she said: "Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but after what I went through in Paris, the urgency is even greater. I can't carry any more kids… It's the worst. It's not going to be happy for me. I had a full break down."

The proud mum has two children

In June, TMZ reported that the business mogul and her husband struck an agreement with a surrogacy agency and were moving forward with the process – after a procedure to help Kim carry another baby was unsuccessful. Last month, Kim also told The Hollywood Reporter: "There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We're definitely trying. We are hoping so."