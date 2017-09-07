Katie Piper reveals daughter's reaction to her baby bump: 'She thinks she's pregnant too!' The pregnant star has just launched her second maternity collection with Want That Trend

Katie Piper has the support of her family, friends and husband Richard in her second pregnancy, but it sounds like she gets the most empathy from – surprisingly – her daughter Belle. The author has revealed that her three-year-old is convinced she's pregnant too, and is feeling the same pains as her mum.

"She thinks she's pregnant," laughed Katie, speaking to HELLO! Online at the launch of her new maternity collection. "She walks around sticking her tummy out and says she needs Calpol because she's feeling sick too. And whenever she sees another pregnant person, she points at their tummy and says, 'You look like my mummy.'" Katie admitted: "I'm trying not to make too big a deal out of my pregnancy because I don't want Belle to get jealous or think that it's detracting from her. I'm due around Christmas so she thinks the baby is her Christmas present from Santa. She's on board."

Katie, 33, announced her second pregnancy exclusively in HELLO! in June. "I waited longer to tell people this time, so everyone just thought I was hungover all the time when I wasn't drinking!" said Katie. "It's exciting but also more tiring because I'm running around after Belle. But I didn't know if I was ever going to have a second baby so it's really exciting. Before with my husband, we were boyfriend and girlfriend expecting. We went from a couple to a proper family expecting, so it's exciting."

The doting mum has just launched her second maternity collection, 'Mother', with WantThatTrend.com. The new range consists of 26 pieces from casualwear to workwear and even red-carpet wear. "Fashion is sometimes seen as frivolous but for me it's about identity," said Katie. "I think you should embrace your body and celebrate every moment of pregnancy because it might be the only time you're expecting. Celebrate your bump and your breasts – they're the best they'll ever be, especially before you start breastfeeding."

Katie, who welcomed her first child Belle in 2014 with her husband Richard, added: "For the last ten years of my life I experienced so much change and sometimes control is important to me, identity is important to me. This pregnancy has been spent wearing tracksuits, my husband's T-shirts and I just wanted to feel like me and I didn't want that part of me to change. I still wanted to feel glamorous, smart and elegant and so when we got together to designing the collection it was really cool to make something that wasn't frumpy, but also not too revealing."