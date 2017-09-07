Danny Jones' pregnant wife Georgia has sweet message for their baby following latest scan The doting couple are expecting their first baby in January

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia are expecting their first baby, and they simply can't wait! On Wednesday, Georgia shared a photo of her 20 week scan on her Instagram account, writing besides it a heartwarming message to her "little mush". She said: " Hey little mush.... can't wait to meet you! 21 weeks today can't believe how quickly it's flown by! We had our 20 week scan yesterday & are both super happy our little baby is healthy & growing well in my tum! Still blows my mind that @dannyjonesofficial& I have created a tiny little person!!!"

Danny Jones' wife Georgia shared a photo of her 20 week baby scan

Fans were quick to congratulate the model and her musician husband, with one writing: "Ohh this is exciting same due date as my sister," while another said: "You guys have so much love and wisdom to give! I'm so happy for you both. Hurry up little one so many people love you already." Others were desperate to know whether the future parents were planning on finding out their baby's gender. "Are you planning on finding out the baby's sex," one asked. Another added: "Did you find out the gender?"

Danny and Georgia revealed their pregnancy news to HELLO! magazine in July

Georgia, who runs a successful YouTube channel, The Georgia Edit, delighted fans last month after posting a video montage of the moment her friends and family found out of her pregnancy. The footage began with husband Danny finding out he was going to be a dad, who broke down in happy tears after being handed a positive pregnancy test by his wife. Also featured in the footage, "Our Amazing Baby News!!", were two of Danny's McFly bandmates, Harry Judd and Tom Fletcher, along with their wives, Izzy and Giovanna. The group of friends gave a priceless reaction to the news and were captured jumping up and down in excitement.

The baby will join the expanding McFly family. Tom and Giovanna are the doting parents to young sons Buzz and Buddy, while Harry and Izzy welcomed baby Kit on 27 August, who joins big sister Lola, 18-months.