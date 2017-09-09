Fearne Cotton's sweet birthday message to daughter Honey Krissy – read it here! The TV presenter posted a birthday message to her little girl on social media

TV presenter Fearne Cotton was one proud and happy mummy on Saturday, as she celebrates her daughter’s second birthday. The star took to her Instagram page early on Saturday morning to wish her little girl, Honey Krissy, a happy birthday. Besides an adorable picture of Honey Krissy playing outside holding balloons, Fearne wrote: Happy birthday to our little red headed babe. 2 today! Honey Krissy we love you sooo much you dream boat.”

Happy birthday to our little red headed babe. 2 today! Honey Krissy we love you sooo much you dream boat. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🎈 A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

Fearne’s fans loved the cute photo and tribute, with one writing: “Happy birthday Honey Krissy. Have a fab day you beautiful little red head xx.” Another told the star: “It’s my little boy's 2nd birthday today too! Happy birthday Honey.” A third follower wrote: “Look at the hair! Stunning! Happy birthday little one,” while another said, “Those balloons are amazing! Happy birthday x.”

There was more excitement as Fearne posted a photograph of Honey’s famous godfather, TV’s Gok Wan, who shares the same birthday as his god-daughter! In the picture, Gok is smiling as he sits next to Honey playing in a tepee. Fearne wrote: “And happy birthday to Honeys exceptional god father @therealgokwan The Gok Father! We love you special man! #birthdaytwins.”

And happy birthday to Honeys exceptional god father @therealgokwan The Gok Father! We love you special man! ♥️♥️🎉#birthdaytwins A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

Gok replied: “Thanks bubbas and happy birthday darling Honey Bunny! Love you x.” One of Fearne’s followers commented: “Oh wow lucky Honey.” Another said: “We all wish we could have him as god father to all our children.” Looks like little Honey and god father Gok are set for a fun day celebrating their joint birthdays together.

Fearne has just launched her hugely-anticipated childrenswear line for Boots Mini Club in the UK.The 31-piece collection, Fearne by Fearne Cotton, features miniature bomber jackets, faux fur coats, and plenty of patterned staples to jazz up your little one's wardrobe. Prices start from just £7.99, with items for kids aged 9 months to six years, and have been designed to be practical, easy to wash, and long lasting.

The TV presenter, who is married to rocker husband Jesse Wood, is also mum to son Rex, four, and step mum to Jesse's two children - Arthur, 14, and Lola, ten - from his marriage with first wife Catherine 'Tilly' Boone. Fearne and Jesse – the son of Rolling Stone's singer Ronnie Wood – had a star-studded wedding in London back in July 2014. The couple's guest list included the bride's Celebrity Juice co-star Holly Willoughby.