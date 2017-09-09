Holly Willoughby shares adorable photo of fun day with her children – see the snap! The This Morning host posted a sweet family photo on her Instagram page

Holly Willoughby is one fun mum! The This Morning host took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share a photo of herself and her children having an arty time at home. The picture shows Holly’s hand underneath two of her children’s hands, with the trio all sporting glitter tattoos. Holly captioned the snap: “#glittergang.”

#glittergang 💎 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Holly is mum to three children, Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, two. It’s not clear which of her children are in the photo but the family certainly seem to have enjoyed a happy time decorating themselves with the arty transfers. Holly has a pink star tattoo in the photo, while her children opted for cute butterfly and paw print pictures.

The TV presenter’s social media followers loved the personal snap, with one commenting: “You should get a canvas done of that photograph @hollywilloughby@, it's SO special.” A second fan said: “Those squishy little hands:) so gorgeous. Cherish.” While a third fan wrote: “Cool tattoos you’re a top mum x.” There were warnings for the star though, with one fan telling Holly: “We have a glitter tattoo set... It takes a fair effort to get those things off! It may make an appearance in This Morning Monday!” Another said: “Schofe would be thrilled.”

Two of my favourite people! #tvchoiceawards 👌🏻 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

It’s been a great week for Holly, who celebrated on Monday as This Morning won one of the most coveted prizes at the TV Choice Awards. The TV presenter shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the red carpet event on Instagram, revealing that she was enjoying spending time with her This Morning and Celebrity Juice co-stars Phillip Schofield and Keith Lemon. Holly wrote: "Two of my favourite people!."