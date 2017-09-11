Cristiano Ronaldo's mum shares sweetest photo of twins fast asleep Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro posted an Instagram photo of twins Eva and Mateo

Cristiano Ronaldo's mum is one doting grandmother. Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro has shared the sweetest photo on Instagram, showing herself and her son catching up while Cristiano's twins sleep soundly on a bed. The Real Madrid footballer welcomed his son and daughter, Mateo and Eva, in June.

The picture of the tots sleeping proved too much for Cristiano's fans, as they flooded his mum's Instagram account with comments. "So beautiful and perfect," wrote one follower, while a second called the twins "little angels". The babies looked adorable in matching sailor outfits and pink and blue bibs to help tell them apart.

Mostra aí filho quem é a avó mais babada do mundo ...😂😂minhafamiliameumundo #deuséfiel🙏 A post shared by Maria Dolores (@doloresaveiroofficial) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Cristiano's mum shared the cutest photo of the twins

It's an extra exciting time for Cristiano, who also has a seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr., and his family. His girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 23, is expecting her first baby with the football star. Georgina proudly showed off her baby bump in HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! last month, as she spoke about her private life. "I'm a family person," she said. "I love children, nature, animals. I have a cat, who's now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy."

Com os meus amores❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Maria Dolores (@doloresaveiroofficial) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

The doting grandmother with twins Eva and Mateo

Speaking about everything from her diet to her passions, the model added: "I like to take care of myself. Doing sports and having a balanced diet. I try to eat organic food and avoid anything too heavy. I don't have a strict diet, I do treat myself from time to time. Life wouldn't be much fun without guilty pleasures!"

Cristiano and Georgina met almost a year ago at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid. They went public with their relationship in November 2016 when they were spotted together at Disneyland Paris. Georgina then supported Cristiano at the FIFA Football Awards in January, posing for photos with the sportsman and his eldest son Cristiano Jr.