Parent sends emotional poem to teacher on child's first day of school A parent has published a poem on Netmums and a teacher responded... get the tissues ready!

Sending your child off to school for the first time can be a tear-jerking moment for sure. Published on Netmums, mummy Emma Robinson writes an emotional poem on her child starting primary school, and the response from teacher Leonie Roberts is not to be missed. Emma starts off with: "I know you're rather busy, first day back, there's just no time, a whole new class of little ones and this one here is mine." She continues with: "In his uniform this morning, he looked so tall and steady, but now beside your great big school I'm not quite sure he's ready."

The mummy poet asked the questions on all parents' minds, including, "Do you help them eat their lunch? Are you quick to soothe their fears? And if he falls and hurts his knee will someone dry his tears? And what if no one plays with him? What if someone's mean? What if two kids have a fight and he's caught in-between?"

The emotional poem was shared on Netmums

She added: "You see, it seems like just a blink ago I first held him in my arms, it's been my job to love, to teach, to keep him safe from harm." She finished with, "I know as I give him one more kiss and watch him walk away, that he'll never again be wholly mine as he was before today."

Teacher Leonie penned an emotional response, writing: "It's hard to leave I know. But it's time to share him (just a bit) to help him learn and grow." The teacher added: "I'll treat him like I would my own, I'll catch him from a fall, and if there is ANY problem I'll be sure to tell you all."

She continues with: "I'll tell you a secret ... that when your child is here, they talk to me as much of you, of this please have no fear." She finished with: "I'll teach them all I have to give, to share, climb and to write, but to you they safely will return to tuck them in at night. With love from a teacher…"