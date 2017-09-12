Novak Djokovic shares cutest photo of newborn daughter Tara The tennis champion and his wife Jelena welcomed their second child in September

Novak Djokovic is a proud father of two! The tennis champion has confirmed the safe arrival of his daughter Tara, by sharing the sweetest family photo on Instagram. Novak, 30, posted a close-up snap of Tara's tiny hand, alongside his palm, his wife Jelena's and their son Stefan's. The sports star also paid a loving tribute to his wife, writing: "Very happy and proud to welcome our little girl Tara to our home. Jelena and I have been hand in hand on this journey and as a man, I have to send my love and admiration to every single woman out there for going through so much pain and effort to create life, to bring life and raise a human being... what a blessing to have an opportunity to be a parent!"

He continued: "Thank you for celebrating the birth of my daughter and sending my family all the love and best wishes in the past few days. On behalf of me and Jelena, I want to say thank you! We are back from hospital, Jelena and Tara are my angels, and Stefan is a proud big brother who wants to take part in baby chores :) Life is divine!"

Novak paid tribute to his wife Jelena on Instagram

Last week, news outlet Blic reported that Novak and Jelena had welcomed their second child on Saturday 2 September. While Novak didn't immediately confirm the news, his former coach Boris Becker tweeted: "Wonderful news from Jelena /Novak @DjokerNole !!! They had healthy baby girl called Tara..." The couple's son, Stefan, turns three in October.

In the lead-up to Tara's birth, Novak and Jelena made the most of their family time. The sportsman quit competitive tennis for the year after bowing out of Wimbledon, announcing that he was suffering too much pain due to his ongoing elbow injury. "I have made a decision to not play any competitions, any tournaments, for the rest of the 2017 season," he said on Facebook. "Professionally this is not an easy decision for me, but I'm trying to look on the positive side. I believe that everything in life happens for a reason. I'll use this time as best as I can to spend quality time with my family. In about a month, a month and a half's time, hopefully Jelena and I will, with God's help, become parents again."