Eric Trump and wife Lara welcome first child together

The Trump empire has grown by one! President Donald Trump's son Eric and his wife Lara have welcomed their first child together. The new dad took to social media to announce the arrival of his baby boy on Tuesday, 12 September.

Attached to a photo of his newborn son sleeping soundly at a hospital, Eric tweeted, ".@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning." The first-time father, 33, also shared a beautiful black and white photo of himself placing a sweet kiss on his baby's forehead.

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) 12 September 2017

The couple's newborn baby boy marks the ninth grandchild for President Trump. The commander-in-chief was quick to praise his grandson's arrival tweeting, "Congratulations to Eric & Lara on the birth of their son, Eric "Luke" Trump this morning!"

Lara, 34, and the first son, who tied the knot in 2014, revealed in March that they were expecting their first child. At the time, the then-mum-to-be shared: "Eric and I are excited to add a boy to our pack in September #BabyTrump."

Happy birthday, Luke! We are so blessed and proud to be your parents!! 💙👶🏼💙 A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Eric's siblings Ivanka and Donald Jr. also took to social media to express their joy over their new nephew. "Welcome to the world, baby boy. I can't wait to meet you ❤️," Ivanka wrote, while Donald Jr. penned, "Congrats buddy. Welcome to the club. Now that the niceties are out of the way it's older brother revenge for that drum set to 😂😂😂."

After announcing her pregnancy, Lara opened up to People magazine about her husband's paternal skills saying, "Eric's going to be an amazing dad." "The nieces and nephews love hanging with him," she added. "He's the cool uncle. He's watched Frozen many times."