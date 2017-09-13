Loading the player...

Congratulations to Carey Mulligan and her husband Marcus Mumford! The couple have welcomed their second child, according to a new report. The British actress and her musician partner, who are already parents to two-year-old daughter Evelyn Grace, are said to be "thrilled" with the new arrival. Although, they never officially confirmed they were expecting a child, Carey was pictured in July at London's Sexy Fish showing off a prominent baby bump. HELLO! Online has contacted representatives for the stars for comment.

Carey, who has been busy promoting her latest movie Mudbound at the Toronto International Film Festival, confirmed the happy news to People magazine. When asked by the publication about being a mother of two, the 32-year-old replied: 'It's good, thank you!' Carey and musician Marcus tied the knot in April 2012 in Somerset. Three years later, they welcomed their first child Evelyn. Speaking previously about starting a family with Marcus, the Great Gatsby star told The Mirror: "Yeah, definitely. But I don't think you can ever be worried about your career when it comes to stuff like that. You've got to have some perspective."

The pair have made a conscious effort to keep their private lives away from the public spotlight, with Carey previously admitting that "Marcus is the only thing that’s mine that I can keep totally away". In 2015, after giving birth to her first child, the actress told E! News: "Doing press and doing it with a tiny baby, timing has been very important and babies do what they want, which is a challenge." She added: "But it's really helpful when you have Meryl Streep backstage at events shouting at people on your behalf - telling them to hurry the hell up because you have a nursing mother here."