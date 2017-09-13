Loading the player...

Cheryl reveals her make-up secrets after becoming a mum to baby Bear The singer gave her first interview on This Morning since becoming a mum

Cheryl has dished her beauty and make-up secrets in her first TV interview since becoming a mum. During a pre-recorded chat on This Morning, Cheryl revealed that her favourite look is smoky eyes. "I always feel my best when my eyes are done," she said, adding that out of the two, she would pick smoky eyes over a bold lip colour. The former Girls Aloud singer, 34, also said that she relies on mascara and a bit of bronzer, but lives by the motto, 'You are what you eat.'

When asked what advice she would give her younger self, she revealed: "To eat right and drink so much water. Prevention rather than try to treat stuff is the way forward. Take care of yourself when you're super young and you'll be grateful." Cheryl also named her beauty icon of all time, saying: "Marilyn Monroe. Her beauty is just captivating, it's not really about loads of make-up, it's just about her oozing beauty and glamour. I think she wears the make-up, the make-up doesn't wear her."

Cheryl revealed her favourite beauty look was smoky eyes

The singer and her boyfriend Liam Payne welcomed their son Bear in March. Since becoming a mum, Cheryl admitted that her beauty regime has "gone out of the window". "It's just been recently that I've had time to start applying it again and it's been lovely actually," she said. "I went out for dinner a few weeks ago and it was strange to see myself made up again but lovely at the same time." The pop star added: "When you are taking care of a baby 24/7 it's just not practical."

Speaking to fellow new mums, Cheryl shared her top beauty trick, saying: "My top tips for new mams would be, you don't always get time to moisturise, when you've jumped in the shower quickly while they're napping, or have a quick bath, so my thing would be, go in the bath and put in bath oil in with you so you don't have to worry about that and you're moisturised when you come out." She revealed: "I use coconut oil from head to toe. Literally, you can eat it, put it on your hair and you can put it on your face, your body. It's brilliant stuff."