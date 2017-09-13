Loading the player...

Danielle Lloyd welcomes first baby – and fourth child – with fiancé Michael O'Neill The model gave birth to her fourth child on Wednesday

Congratulations are in order for Danielle Lloyd and her fiancé Michael O'Neill. The reality TV star gave birth to their first child on Wednesday morning, her spokeswoman confirmed to HELLO! Online. The statement read: "Danielle and Michael welcomed their first child together this morning, mum and baby are doing well – and Michael and Danielle's mum Jackie were both present at the birth. The family are overjoyed at the new arrival."

Danielle also has three adorable sons, Archie, Harry and George, with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara. Her fourth child's name has not yet been revealed, but Danielle did find out she was having a boy back in April. The former Miss England model took part in a live baby gender reveal during an episode of Loose Women. "It's waving!" the nurse said as she gave Danielle a scan, proceeding to tell her that she is having a boy. The doting mum replied: "I'm so happy! I'm going to be overrun with boys! I'm excited now! At least I know and can prepare for another messy boy!"

Is this baby ever going to make an appearance he must just be to comfy 💙🙏🏼👶🏼 hurry up we wanna see you! @gint1986 A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:01am PDT

Danielle has welcomed her fourth child

In the lead-up to her due date, Danielle, 33, shared some gorgeous photos of her baby bump. In mid-August, she also posted a picture of her very low bump, writing: "He is low, come on baby." The star was flooded with comments, with one writing: "Wow can't be long now!! Lots of luck." A second posted: "I cannot stay calm. He is too ready for me to be calm!"

And despite the late stages of her pregnancy, the supermum spent part of the summer travelling abroad. She enjoyed a short holiday in Monte Carlo with her fiancé Michael. Sharing a photo of herself and her large bump in a bikini, Danielle wrote: "Had the most amazing time in Monte Carlo it was so relaxing."