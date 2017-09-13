Loading the player...

Serena Williams shares first snap of baby daughter! Serena Williams has shared a gorgeous first photo of her baby daughter

Serena Williams has shared a gorgeous first snap of her baby girl, Alexis Olympia. In the sweet photo, Serena is holding her newborn daughter on her chest. She captioned the photo: "Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories."

Serena shared a snap of her baby girl

Serena shared the link to a YouTube video entitled 'Hello world,' which chronicled her pregnancy journey from her first scan to leaving hospital with her beautiful baby girl. In the final parts of the video, Serena can be seen holding little Alexis, saying: "So we're leaving the hospital after six or seven days? It's been a long time, we had a lot of complications but look what we got!"

The new mum returned to the spotlight on Wednesday after sharing a selfie with her fiancé and new father, Alexis Ohanian. Fans were quick to gush over the sweet snap, with one writing: "She is so beautiful, like mummy, like daughter," while another added: "This is literally one of the prettiest newborns I've seen in my life."

Serena and Alexis welcomed their baby girl, who was named after her dad, on 1 September at St Mary's Medical Centre in West Palm Beach. The tennis champ hinted that her due date was getting close in August when she asked for advice about what to pack in her hospital bag, writing: "When did you pack your hospital bag? One month before? Six weeks? Eight weeks? I'm totally stalling. But I have a lot of time still... I think... Anything you didn't expect to need that I'll really appreciate having in there?"