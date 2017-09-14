Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine announce second pregnancy The happy news comes less than a year after birth of daughter Dusty Rose

Baby on board! Behati Prinsloo has announced she is expecting her second child with husband Adam Levine. The 28-year-old shared her big announcement via Instagram on Wednesday, uploading a mirror selfie showing off her baby bump. "ROUND 2…" she captioned the photograph. The news comes less than a year after Behati and Marron 5 frontman Adam, 38, welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose.

Dusty, who will celebrate her first birthday on 21 September, made her public debut at Adam's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February this year. Addressing the crowd, the musician said: "I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It had to do with the people who love me the most, and so I thank all of those people. I can't do it individually, but I thank you all."

Just last month, Namibian model Behati – who has been married to Adam since 2014 - spoke to People about the most surprising aspect of motherhood, saying: "I think the fact you could love a person more than you ever could." She explained: "I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there's no greater love than that love. And then you have a baby, and it's just next-level love."

