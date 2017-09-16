Serena Williams’ baby girl gets her own Instagram page! See the cute photos The tennis star shared adorable photos of her new-born baby with fans

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s new-born daughter is a real cutie and at just 15 days old she’s already making her presence known on social media! The little girl, named Alexis Olympia Ohanian, has already got her own Instagram page and mum Serena has shared two adorable photos for her fans to see. In one photo, sweet Alexis sleeps wearing a vest that reads: “Strong and smart like my mama.” In the other snap, Alexis lies eyes closed in a yellow vest, with the caption: “Thinking about mummy and daddy.”

Biceps 💪🏾 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Serena’s fans adored the photos, with one commenting: “Make it happen new mom, love it, your mini me!!!” Another wrote: “Alexis is absolutely adorable!!! This is my fav pic so far. Too darn cute!” While a third said: “She’s so adorable!” Commenting on the photo of Alexis in the yellow vest, a fan said: “Aw… she’s precious.” One follower told the tennis ace: “She's dreaming about all the grand slams she's going to win.”

Thinking about mommy and daddy 🏃🏿‍♀️👨🏻‍💻 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Serena and Alexis welcomed their baby girl, who was named after her dad, on 1 September at St Mary's Medical Centre in West Palm Beach. The tennis champ hinted that her due date was getting close in August when she asked for advice about what to pack in her hospital bag, writing: "When did you pack your hospital bag? One month before? Six weeks? Eight weeks? I'm totally stalling. But I have a lot of time still... I think... Anything you didn't expect to need that I'll really appreciate having in there?"

READ: Beyoncé congratulates Serena Williams on her baby on Instagram

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Serena is slowly making a return to the spotlight. This week she shared a photo of herself and her daughter and a selfie with fiancé and new father Alexis Ohanian. The picture sees the couple looking down the camera, Serena’s arm wrapped around her partner. Alongside the image, she wrote: "…but are you ready?" Fans were quick to offer messages of congratulations to the pair, with one writing: "Congrats mama!" and another adding: "The most beautiful couple eveeeeerrrr."