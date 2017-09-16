Pregnant Ferne McCann wows fans with third trimester workout video – see it here! The former TOWIE star shared the clip with her followers on social media

Ferne McCann has shared a video of herself working out at the gym in the third trimester of her pregnancy, with fans rushing to applaud her on social media. The former TOWIE star, who is expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, posted the clip on her Instagram page on Saturday with the caption: “Third trimester workout.”

SEE: Ferne McCann relaxes on babymoon in Mallorca

Ferne wrote: “Here's a lil vid from my 'all body' session this morning with @elliehopleypt . Now I'm in my 3rd trimester and my bump is growing big, I am definitely feeling it a lot more! However I still like to keep active and believe if you're motivated and get yourself to the gym to work out it will produce more energy! I have loved keeping active whilst being pregnant! It's good for the mind, body and soul @absalutegym.”

Ferne’s fans loved her positive message for mums-to-be. One told the star: “You look amazing Ferne, working out must have really helped you stay focused during your pregnancy. Hope the last trimester treats you well xx.” Another wrote: “Amazing! Go girl. I did the same throughout pregnancy & it really helps with aches & pains & labour!” One fan said: “If she can go gym in her third trimester I deffo can in my second!” Another follower posted: “Go girl! Please be careful though xxx.”

If you've lost your appetite today...I think I have it 😊👶🏼🍴. ________________________________ Last day in #Cannes wearing @annalous bikini 👙 I have not stopped eating on this holiday. Bring me food 🍴😊🙈 A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Sep 4, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Ferne announced in April that she is expecting her first child, just days after her former boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an acid attack in London. Speaking about her pregnancy on This Morning, the 26-year-old said that she was feeling "positive" about the future and planned to raise her child alone.

"It's been such a stressful, surreal situation to be in. But I'm actually feeling good and positive. Because I'm pregnant, I think that has given me strength and hope to get through this," Ferne told her hosts. "This isn't how I imagined my first pregnancy to be. It's not about what happened. It is about this baby. My main… I'm going to be strong, I'm going to try and keep it together. I really don't want to cry. My main concern and priority is the baby."