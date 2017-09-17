New mum Serena Williams is back in her jean shorts two weeks after giving birth – see her photo! The tennis champ looks fantastic in the new photo

Wow! Serena Williams has stunned her fans on social media with an incredible selfie just two weeks after giving birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian. The tennis champion posted a photo of herself wearing tiny denim shorts to her Snapchat page with the caption: “Back in my jean shorts 2 weeks”. Beautiful Serena, 35, looks fantastic in the personal snap, wearing a white crop top, black vest over her bump and tiny jean shorts as she poses in front of her bathroom mirror.

Credit: Serena Williams/ Snapchat

On Saturday we reported that Serena and Alexis’ daughter has now got her very own Instagram page at just 16 days old. Serena shared two adorable photos for her fans to see. In one photo, sweet Alexis sleeps wearing a vest that reads: “Strong and smart like my mama.” In the other snap, Alexis lies eyes closed in a yellow vest, with the caption: “Thinking about mummy and daddy.”

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Serena and Alexis welcomed their baby girl, who was named after her dad, on 1 September at St Mary's Medical Centre in West Palm Beach. Her famous friends were quick to congratulate her, with Beyoncé posting a stunning photo of a pregnant Serena on her Instagram page. The If I Were a Boy singer shared a snap of the tennis champion wearing a gorgeous, flowing ball gown while cradling her baby bump, with a caption which simply read: "Congratulations Serena!"

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

READ: Serena Williams plans on exercising 'for as long as possible' during her pregnancy

Prior to giving birth, Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle praised her pal telling Vogue, “She will be an amazing mom,” adding, “The very best, because she is so attuned to balancing strength and sensitivity. Plus, given that she is pretty epic at karaoke, I think she’ll put her signature Serena spin on singing lullabies for the baby. I can’t wait for that!”