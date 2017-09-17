Exclusive! Glamorous godmothers Kate Moss, Yasmin Le Bon and Lisa B celebrate the christening of John Hitchcox’s son The famous ladies gathered in the Cotswolds for the private ceremony

Three of the world’s most glamorous godmothers were in attendance when the son of property mogul John Hitchcox was christened in a moving ceremony. In exclusive photographs featured in Hello! magazine, Marley Dylan Hitchcox’s godmothers Kate Moss, Yasmin Le Bon and Lisa B gathered at the private luxury estate The Lakes by Yoo in the Cotswolds – founded by John – for the event.

“He was quite unfazed by the whole day, but he knew it was his party,” John said of 11-month-old Marley. “He was clapping along to the music and taking it all in. It was important to us to choose godparents we are close to and who we know will still be in our lives as Marley grows up.” Alongside Kate, Yasmin and Lisa, John and his wife Phoebe also chose Lisa B’s husband Anton Bilton and former Conservative party treasurer Michael Spencer as godfathers.

Godmothers Lisa B, Yasmin Le Bon and Kate Moss

Discussing her and John’s choice of godparents, Phoebe said: “Kate has been a very close friend of ours for some time. She’ll be a great presence in his life. She is grounded and streetwise and is very family orientated.” John added: “Kate is unbelievable with babies and children in general,” says John. “Marley is always happy with her.”

Guests at the Christening also included Jade Jagger, Natalie Imbruglia, Kelly Hoppen and Tina Hobley. And John told Hello! that it was important to hold the ceremony at The Lakes by Yoo. “It’s our home and our sanctuary, a place where we can be together as a family and concentrate on what really matters,” he said. John and Phoebe have four children between them ranging in age from 26 to 14. And he said he relished having a young child in the family again.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the miracle of life again,” says John. “Age has definitely given me the ability to be more respectful of the whole experience, and much more able to live in the present, appreciating every second of it. Marley has completely changed our lives. We were already full-on parents and now we are back to the beginning, but in a really lovely way. Believe it or not, we are happy to drag ourselves out of bed at the crack of dawn every morning because we can’t wait to spend time with him. He is an utter joy.”

