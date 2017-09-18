James Corden only has eyes for pregnant wife Julia Carey at 2017 Emmys The star joked he was looking for places he can hide snacks

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey enjoyed a high-profile date night on Sunday as they stepped out together for the star-studded Emmys in LA. James, 39, was every bit the doting husband as he posed alongside his pregnant other half, tenderly placing a hand on her baby bump as the couple smiled brightly for the cameras. Julia, who is expecting the couple's third child, stole the show in a long black and grey halter dress complete with a train. She carried a coordinating clutch bag, and had her blonde hair swept up into an elegant, loose style.

James Corden and his wife Julia were in high spirits at the 2017 Emmys

"I am here with my wife and she's five months pregnant, so I'm mostly just thinking of places I can hide snacks," chat show host James joked to E! News. "That's all I’m really doing – I walk around thinking, 'Where can I hide snacks?' Because she's gonna get hungry every seven minutes. I will face the wrath if she's not fed. No, I found her a nice seat, so she's ok."

The couple are expecting their third child together

News of Julia's third pregnancy was confirmed in July; the couple are already the proud parents to son Max, six, and daughter Carey, who will be three next month. James and Julia married in September 2012, with the reception taking place at celebrity hotspot Babington House in Somerset.