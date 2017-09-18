Loading the player...

Binky Felstead reveals design dream to dress the royal baby The star has launched a collection for personalised gift brand My 1st Years

Binky Felstead looked tickled pink last week on a date night with her boyfriend Josh "JP" Patterson, attending a film premiere and leaving baby India at home. It was a night of relaxation for the new parents after a busy few days; Josh had also supported Binky at the launch of her first baby and children’s clothing collection earlier in the week.

Speaking to HELLO!, the former Made in Chelsea star, 27, who gave birth to India in June, says parenting couldn't be better. "Mummy life has been treating me very graciously. My little bambina is a very good girl. I have been very lucky with her; she is very sweet," she said.

Cradling India at the launch of the With Love From Binky collection for personalised gift brand My 1st Years, Binky mused on which characteristics her three-month-old daughter – introduced to the world exclusively in HELLO! this summer – has inherited from her parents. "She's got my chubby cheeks – sadly not Josh's cheekbones. She has his eyes and his nose, which scares me – because he has quite a big broken nose from rugby."

India was born, weighing 7lb 13oz, in the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington – the unit where Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born. And she has another connection to the Duchess of Cambridge; My 1st Years designed the dressing gown that Prince George wore when he met US President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace in 2016.

Binky told HELLO! she was "very excited" to hear the news that the Duke and Duchess are expecting their third child – not least because she would love to design outfits for the new royal baby. "It's definitely going to happen – watch this space," said Binky.