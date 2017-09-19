Cat Deeley shares rare photo of her blond-haired boy Milo The star shares her son with husband Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley and her husband Patrick Kielty have made every effort to keep their only child Milo out of the spotlight. But the proud mum couldn't resist sharing a sweet snapshot of father and son together on Sunday as they enjoyed a family day out in the LA sunshine. Taking to Instagram Stories, So You Think You Can Dance host Cat uploaded a photo showing Milo, 20 months, in the arms of his dad as the pair looked at a fountain. The little boy can be seen dressed in blue and grey stripy trousers and a blue T-shirt, with a full head of curly blond hair.

Cat Deeley shared a rare photo of son Milo with her husband Patrick Kielty

Milo is Cat and 46-year-old Patrick's only child together. Earlier this year, Cat opened up about the realities of being a mother while still maintaining her stake in the world of television. "It's crazy busy, and trying to juggle everything is really difficult," the 41-year-old told People. "You just have to try and do the very best you can for that day, and then move on to the next day and do the very best you can [then]."

Cat and Patrick have been married since September 2012

The English star also spoke about how she has changed since becoming a mum to Milo, saying that she is "absolutely infatuated and in love with" her little boy. "You put a lot more pressure on yourself – you worry so much more," Cat admitted. "Everything you worry about, from social media to what school he should go to. Swimming – like, is the pool ok?"

