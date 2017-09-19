Strictly's Brendan Cole announces his wife Zoe is expecting their second child The Strictly dancer and his wife are already parents to four-year-old Aurelia

Huge congratulations to Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe! The couple have announced that they are expecting their second child together. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing star posted a Boomerang video of his pregnant wife - which he simply captioned: "Hey all...@thezoecole and I have news..." The model then posted a family photo taken on the beach, telling her followers: "Yes it's true! Came back from Mallorca recently with a little excess baggage!" She added the hashtags, #whathavewedone, #babyonboard, #excitedandscared and #morejunkinthetrunk.

Hey all...@thezoecole and I have news... A post shared by Brendan Cole (@brendancoleinsta) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

The couple, who are already proud parents to four-year-old daughter Aurelia, were inundated with well-wishes. Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who was partnered up with Brendan on SCD in 2013, tweeted: "Woo! Congratulations guys! Happy happy news." Judy Murray posted: "Ah Zoe. What gorgeous news. Lots of love to the 3+1 of you." Fellow dancer Oti Mabuse‏ wrote: "Congratulations to my big brother @BrendanCole couldn't be happier for you #baby news." A short while later, Brendan thanked everyone for their messages. "Thank you everyone! We are a very happy and fortunate family! Aurélia will finally be a big sister," he said, also adding: "So many tweets... Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

Yes it's true! Came back from Mallorca recently with a little excess baggage! @brendancoleinsta #whathavewedone #babyonboard #excitedandscared #parents #ourfamily #morejunkinthetrunk A post shared by Zoe Cole/Fashionably Balanced (@thezoec) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

New Zealand-born Brendan and his British model wife tied the knot in 2010, and they welcomed their daughter Aurelia on Christmas Day 2012. These next few months will be busy for Brendan with the professional dancer set to compete on the BBC dance show with his celebrity partner, Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins. Speaking about her decision to sign up, Charlotte said: "I've always been a big fan of the show. It is a dream come true to be taking part and I'll be following in the footsteps of my Good Morning Britain colleagues. I'm looking forward to stepping out from behind the news desk to cha-cha-cha my way across the dancefloor!"