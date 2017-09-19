Laura Trott shares adorable close-up photo of baby son Albert The Olympic champion welcomed her first child with husband Jason Kenny in August

Laura Trott has thrilled fans with an adorable photo of her baby boy Albert, who is almost one month old. Cycling's golden girl took to Instagram to post the at-home snap, which showed her newborn lying down next to the family's pet dog. "It makes me so happy when the fur babies come and snuggle with Albie," Laura wrote. "Lots of people worried me that the dogs would feel pushed out and that we wouldn't have the time to show them that they are all loved. But they have accepted their little brother with no problem at all. I'm pretty sure Sprolo thinks Albie's his baby."

Laura, 25, welcomed her first child with husband Jason in August. The Olympian announced her son's safe arrival on Instagram, by sharing a sweet family photo, also featuring their two pet dogs. "Welcome to the world little Albert Louie Kenny. 23/08/17 8lb 12.5oz 22.44 💙 You kept us waiting a week but it was all worth it," she wrote.

It makes me so happy when the fur babies come and snuggle with Albie. Lots of people worried me that the dogs would feel pushed out and that we wouldn't have the time to show them that they are all loved. But they have accepted their little brother with no problem at all. I'm pretty sure Sprolo thinks Albies his baby 🙄 A post shared by Laura Kenny (@laurakenny31) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:21am PDT

Laura gave birth at the end of August

It's been almost a month since Laura gave birth and the sports star can't quite believe it. Last week, she shared a photo of her very large baby bump, taken one day before she met Albie. "How was this over 3 weeks ago already!! The day before we met our little man... I was so unbelievably ready by this point, I just wanted him out," she revealed. "I had been told he was going to be a large baby and my body was seriously feeling it! I can't even imagine being pregnant now."

Loading the player...

During her pregnancy, Laura spoke to HELLO! Online, revealing that she was hoping for a water birth. "I'm going to go with the flow, I am going to go in open minded," she said. "I am not scared at all, not in the slightest. I just want it to be as natural as possible, I will have the water birth set up but I am not sure if I will use it. Jason will be my birth partner but he won't cut the baby's umbilical cord. We've talked about it and he is not keen."