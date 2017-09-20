Loading the player...

How Frankie Bridge can relate to Kate's morning sickness The Saturdays singer suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum in her second pregnancy

Frankie Bridge has opened up about battling severe morning sickness, the same condition that has struck the Duchess of Cambridge for the third time. The Saturdays singer, who suffered hyperemesis gravidarum in her second pregnancy, admitted it "ruined" the first half of her pregnancy with her son Carter.

"It wasn't enjoyable and it did ruin the first half of my pregnancy," Frankie told HELLO! Online. "I've met women who had it consistently for nine months. Luckily for me, I managed to get an anti-sickness tablet that worked for me, eventually. But sometimes the further into your pregnancy you get and you get tired, the morning sickness can come back."

Frankie is supporting Marie Curie's #FeelSuper campaign

Frankie, 28, also has an older son Parker with her husband Wayne Bridge. "Sometimes I look at Carter and I think, 'Why did you make me so sick? What makes you different from Parker?' My pregnancies were so different. Everyone was like, 'Oh you're definitely having a girl because you weren't that sick with Parker' but in my head I was always like, 'No I'm definitely having another boy, I didn't know why, I just knew.'"

And it sounds like Parker, three, is taking after his dad Wayne, while Carter is following in his mum's musical footsteps. "Carter seems to love music," said Frankie. "Whether or not he does anything with that, I have no idea. But I'm like, yes Carter loves dancing and he loves nursery rhymes and music and he dances when songs come on, whereas Parker was never like that, so we'll see how it turns out. Parker is really sporty, he loves running around. He's got really good hand eye coordination."

Frankie was speaking at the launch of the #FeelSuper Campaign, which is running for its third year and encourages shoppers at Superdrug to buy P&G products, with funds donated to Marie Curie. "It's just perfect for people to get involved in, it's not hard, you're buying products that you would need every day like toothpaste," said Frankie. "One product equals one donation. Each product is going towards an amazing cause, I think that's why it's been so successful."

One product sold equals one donation

Frankie Bridge is supporting the #FeelSuper Campaign for the third year, continuing to raise funds for Marie Curie and hoping to reach £500,000 this year. From the 20th September to the 17th October you can get involved and #FeelSuper at Superdrug with brands such as Oral B, Olay, Gillette, Pantene and many more. One product = One donation.