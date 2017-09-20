Eva Mendes opens up about the guilt she feels as a working mother The Hollywood star has two daughters with partner Ryan Gosling

She is a proud mother to two young daughters. But like all working parents, Eva Mendes has revealed she feels incredibly guilty when she has to leave home for work. During a chat with E! News, the Hollywood star confessed: "Oh my God, nobody warns you about the guilt that you feel when you do work. I don't know how I find balance, because I think it is like a day to day kind of struggle, you know?"

Eva, 43, shares three-year-old Esmeralda and one-year-old Amada with fellow actor Ryan Gosling. She continued: "I'm all for obviously taking care of myself - that's how I can take care of them of course - but that guilt that is just kind of always there. It's like, 'Ugh, this is gonna be there forever now.'" Earlier this year, Eva was noticeably absent throughout awards season where her boyfriend Ryan was tipped to walk away with several awards. In an interview with Shape magazine, the mother-of-two revealed why she did not hit the awards-circuit red carpets. "What people don't know about me is that I love being home," the star explained. "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I'd rather be with our girls."

The notoriously private couple secretly welcomed their second child together last spring. Eva admitted to the magazine: "In some ways, it's been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter." She added: "Yet it's not as hard as I thought it would be, because I'm always running around with the kids. I never sit down - I'm on the move all day. And I don't keep junk food at home anymore, because I’m trying to set a good example." Although Eva wasn't to present to witness Ryan's first Golden Globe win in January, the La La Land actor gave her a sweet shoutout in his acceptance speech.

He told the star-studded audience: "There's just no time to thank everyone I just would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, would surely be someone else up here other than me to today. Sweetheart, thank you."