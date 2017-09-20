Chanelle Hayes responds after being criticised for Cheryl post-baby comments The reality TV star welcomed a son Frankie with her boyfriend Ryan Oates

Chanelle Hayes has responded to reports that she 'slammed' fellow mum Cheryl about her post-baby body. During an appearance on This Morning, the reality TV star appeared to take a swipe at the Fight For This Love singer, commenting that she was "put off" by Cheryl after she publicly flaunted her abs on social media and in public appearances, five months after giving birth.

Chanelle had said: "She has all that money and her mum's there all the time to look after the baby while she does a million crunches. I don't think it's fair – it's put me off her." She went on to say that the "average" person wouldn't be able to bounce back like Cheryl did.

But following her TV appearance, Chanelle took to Twitter to clarify her comments. "People need to calm down - I make a passing comment about Chezza that she didn't need to hide away until she was back slim because it's setting a negative example for other mums out there who can't just slip back into shape so easily and I'm enemy number 1. Jeezz chill." She added: "The interview is about my gorgeous new baby not bloody Cheryl! Plus, like she gives a monkey what I think, she won't even know who I am."

The interview is about my gorgeous new baby not bloody Cheryl!Plus, like she gives a monkey what I think she won't even know who I am 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ — Chanelle Hayes (@chanellejhayes) September 19, 2017

Chanelle, 29, welcomed her second child at the end of August. The former Big Brother star, who started dating boyfriend Ryan Oates last year, wrote on Instagram: "Ryan, Blakely and I are absolutely over the moon to announce that the new addition to our little family has arrived safely and in a perfect package on Tuesday 29th August 2017 at 1:34am." The TV star then revealed her younger son's name, writing on Instagram: "So excited for everyone to meet our new addition Frankie Edward Oates." Chanelle also has a son Blakely, seven, with her ex Matthew Bates.