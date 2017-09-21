Danielle Lloyd shows off post-baby body just ONE WEEK after giving birth The 33-year-old welcomed fourth child Arthur on 13 September

Danielle Lloyd has shown off her incredible post-baby body just one week after giving birth to her fourth child. The 33-year-old uploaded a snapshot on Instagram, showing her bearing her flat stomach for the camera, as she shared an empowering message for fellow new mums. Danielle, who welcomed her fourth child, son Arthur, on 13 September, wrote: "There's been a lot in the press this week about what mums who have recently given birth are 'supposed' to look like. I had my baby one week ago, and this is me. Simply me."

Danielle continued: "I've had no time to go to the gym or diet in a week, of course I've been with my newborn. But should I really be ashamed of how I look for fear of judgement? Carrying a few extra pounds, or not – breastfeeding or bottle-feeding. Aren't we just all sick of judging each other? Whether you're Cheryl, Chanelle Hayes or Serena Williams – should any of us be worrying about what other people think of our bodies after bringing a new life into the world?

"We're all on a journey, all doing our best, and all have imperfections. I've had four children and I'd never dream of sneering at another mum's body. Let's start focusing on what’s REALLY important, looking after our kids – and focusing on our families rather than our bodies."

Danielle with fiancé Michael O'Neill and her sons, Archie, Harry and George

Fans were quick to praise the star, with one follower writing: "You look amazing!!!! And I agree, mums should back each other not slate each other xxx." Another added: "Totally understand what you are saying. Whether our bodies return to normal within a week, a month, a year, supporting each other and celebrating the fact we've just grown a human and become a Mummy to the most precious of gifts is the most important thing. We are who we are and we are all different. But we are all mummies and are totally winging it every day."

Little Arthur is Danielle's first child with her fiancé Michael O'Neill. She also shares three sons, Archie, Harry and George, with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara.