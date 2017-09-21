Holly Candy welcomes second daughter with property tycoon husband Nick - find out the cute name The former Neighbours star already has three-year-old daughter Luka Violet Toni

Huge congratulations to Holly Candy and her husband Nick! The couple have announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl named Nova Skye Coco. A spokesperson for the pair confirmed the news to MailOnline: "I can confirm that Holly Candy gave birth a few days ago to a baby daughter named Nova Skye Coco Candy. Nick and Holly are delighted with the news and mother and baby are both doing well."

Holly and Nick Candy have welcomed another child

The former Neighbours star, 34, and her property tycoon partner, who tied the knot in 2012 are already proud parents to three-year-old daughter Luka Violet Toni. Shortly after Holly gave birth to their first child, Nick described the Australian beauty as the "perfect mother". He told The Sunday Telegraph: "Holly is a perfect mother. It was a natural birth." He added: "We have decided to call her Luka Violet Toni Candy. Her nickname will be LuLu, but, if she ever goes into business, LuLu Candy doesn't quite work!"

Shortly after their nuptials, former pop star Holly revealed that she was already thinking about starting a family. "Finally at 30 I am coming round to the idea of babies and Nick, at 40, is well and truly ready," she shared at the time. "I think he might just get his way. I can see it now: I will be the bad cop - the strict one - and he will be the fabulous, fun dad!" Holly is famed for playing Flick Scully in Australian soap Neighbours, she left in 2002 to pursue her music career and produced hit single Kiss Kiss. Meanwhile, her younger sister Olympia Valance surprisingly joined the soap 15 years later as Paige Smith.