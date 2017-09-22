Rochelle Humes divides fans with unusual parenting technique The Saturdays star is mum to two young daughters

Rochelle Humes got very real with her fans about her hands-on approach to parenting this week. The Saturdays star took to Instagram Stories to share an anecdote about her youngest daughter, six-month-old Valentina, who hasn't been feeling very well recently. In a bid to help her baby girl, 28-year-old Rochelle revealed that she had cleared Valentina's blocked-up nose by using her own mouth.

Using the hashtag #MUMLIFE, Rochelle said on camera: "Just put Valentina to bed, she's not been very well actually the past couple of days, she's teething, and got a cold and everything. So bunged up that last night, wait for it, I sucked the snot out of her nose. Yeah. The joke of it is that she actually looked at me like, 'Mum, what on earth are you doing to me? Get off me. This is disgusting.' And I'm sort of looking at her like, 'I've just tasted snot for the first time.'"

Rochelle Humes welcomed baby Valentina in March

Fans were divided in their reaction; some admitted that the story had had them "in stitches", while others said it had made them "feel so sick". A handful of followers even offered Rochelle tips to help her avoid a repeat situation, suggesting nasal aspirators and Baby Vicks.

Rochelle shares two daughters with husband Marvin Humes; Valentina and her big sister Alaia-Mai, four. Earlier this month, Rochelle proudly shared a photo of her eldest heading off for her very first day at school. "Off she goes, out big baby starts big school," the singer wrote. "Where has the time gone?! The world is your oyster baby girl. She's fine, I'm not…"

Rochelle and husband Marvin have been married since July 2012

The couple welcomed Valentina in March, announcing the news of her birth on social media. "Our world is now complete Valentina Raine Humes – Happy birthday little one," Rochelle wrote alongside a sweet photo showing her cradling her newborn. JLS star Marvin added: "Couldn't be a happier or prouder man, what another incredible blessing! My beautiful wife gave birth to our 2nd girl Valentina Raine Humes."