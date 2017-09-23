Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'expecting their first baby' – find out more! The reality TV star is thought to be pregnant with her first child

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting their first baby, according to reports. The 20-year-old reality TV star and rapper Travis have reportedly told friends and family about their happy news. US site TMZ was first to break the story. Kylie is believed to have told friends of her pregnancy at the start of September at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, California. There are even rumours the couple are having a girl.

Kylie and Travis together at the Houston Rockets Game in April

Kylie, who stars in reality show Life of Kylie and first found fame in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is said to be over the moon at the news. A source told People: "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis." Another insider told the publication: "Kylie was really surprised but is so happy. She wants to be a mum."

🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

Kylie has been in a relationship with Travis since the start of the year after ending her romance with ex-boyfriend Tyga. Back in May, Kim Kardashian spoke of her little sister’s split from Tyga during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: "You know, I feel like [there was] a lot of drama, and it doesn’t mean he’s a bad person at all. And what was great was that it was so easy, that split. There has not been any drama with her since."

In July, Kylie revealed she has changed her diet and is eating vegan. "I’m trying this whole vegan thing," she said on Snapchat, captioning a photo of vegan tacos filled with lettuce, tomatoes, vegan cheese and a side of salsa. She then shared another photo of her next course – vegan raw soy-free dairy-free grain-free nachos. "Mmm," she commented.

HELLO! Online has contacted Kylie’s rep for comment.