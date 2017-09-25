Kylie Jenner gives fans the first glimpse of her baby bump! The 20-year-old is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has given fans the very first glimpse of her baby bump. The 20-year-old reality star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, flashed her stomach in an Instagram photo she uploaded in celebration of best friend Jordyn Wood's birthday. In the picture - which was posted on Sunday – Kylie can be seen resting her hand on her waist, while slightly lifting her baggy jumper up to expose her midriff. "Yesterday was cute," she wrote alongside the image, which sees Kylie and Jordyn posing next to a giraffe. "Hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond."

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Kylie Jenner gave fans the first glimpse of her baby bump on Sunday

Earlier on Sunday, the reality star shared another photo showing her posing with a group of girlfriends, all dressed in white bath robes. "Mornings," she simply captioned the mirror selfie, along with a happy face.

STORY: Kylie Jenner reveals the reason she decided to enhance her lips

Kylie is yet to officially confirm the news of her pregnancy, although numerous sources have stated she is expecting a baby girl in February with her boyfriend Travis, who she started dating earlier this year. "It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about," a source told People. "Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she's ever been."

mornings :) A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Earlier in the day, the star shared another photo showing her posing with a group of girlfriends

Kylie isn't the only member of her family set to welcome a baby over the coming months; her older sister Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child, via a surrogate. Kim already shares two children, North, for, and Saint, 21 months, with her husband Kanye West.