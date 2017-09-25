Jessica Ennis-Hill gives birth to second child - see the adorable announcement Jessica Ennis-Hill has welcomed a baby girl

Congratulations to Jessica Ennis-Hill! The British Olympian has announced the birth of her second child, a baby girl called Olivia Ennis-Hill. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the 31-year-old shared a candid black-and-white image of her son meeting his new little sister. "Reggie meeting his beautiful baby sister 😊 Olivia Ennis-Hill, she was born Saturday night. We are all so in love with her," she wrote in the caption.

Fans rushed to congratulate the mother-of-two, with one writing: "Congratulations @jessicaennishill what a beautiful name." Another said: "Awww. My baby was born the same day!! Beautiful. Good luck." A third post read: "Wonderful news. Congratulations to you and your family." One follower remarked: "Lovely news to start the week with, congratulations to you all." Jessica, who retired from athletics in 2016, is already a proud mother to three-year-old Reggie, who she shares with husband of four years, Andy. The sports star returned to athletics one year after the birth of her son, and won World Championship gold in the heptathlon before appearing at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Jess, who was made a Dame in this year's New Year's Honours List, announced her retirement last October.

The star has previously revealed how motherhood changed her approach to her sport. "Athletics was my everything, but Reggie is better than any gold medal," she told the Sun. "He is my priority and everything has to fit around life with him." Jess' mum Alison Powell said she had also noticed a change in her daughter. "For Jess, athletics is a job now. Before it was her life. But now her life is her son," she said. "So for her it's going to Rio, getting the job done and coming back as soon as she can. Things are more in perspective for her."