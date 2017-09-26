The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan accidentally reveals baby's gender Jeffrey Dean Morgan confirmed that they were expecting a baby girl on Instagram

Jeffrey Dean Morgan owned up to his mistake after accidentally revealing that he and his partner, One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton, were expecting a baby girl. The Walking Dead actor revealed the news to a room of people while speaking at a Supernatural convention on Sunday, and took to Instagram to joke about his slip-up and confirm the exciting news.

READ: Rosie O'Donnell's estranged daughter, 20, announces her pregnancy

The pair attended the Emmys together

Posting a snap of himself with his hands over his face while on stage at the convention, he wrote: "Whoever took this picture?? Caught a moment... thank you. We shall cherish.... I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans... and, as usual... she was a rockstar. After all these years she's come to expect me to be a dope... thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless."

READ: James Corden only has eyes for pregnant wife Julia Carey at 2017 Emmys

He added: "Thank you New Jersey, and the incredible @cw_supernatural family! Love ya all, and had a blast seeing you. And most of all... all the love in the world to my boys... @jensenackles and @jaredpadalecki it's always too little time together... but it's always special. I miss ya both." Jeffrey and Hilarie, who share a seven-year-old son, Gus, appeared together at the Emmy Awards in September, where Hilarie revealed her growing baby bump. Jeffrey opened up about fatherhood when Gus was a baby, telling E! News the experience had been "spectacular," and adding that being a parent meant "a lot of not sleeping". The couple regularly share snaps of their son on Instagram, and Jeffrey recently posted a snap of the three of them enjoying a day out together. He wrote: "Kazoontight!! Pumpkin patchin it up after hay maze... hay fever hitting NOW."