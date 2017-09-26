hilarie-burton

The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan accidentally reveals baby's gender

Jeffrey Dean Morgan confirmed that they were expecting a baby girl on Instagram

by Emmy Griffiths

Jeffrey Dean Morgan owned up to his mistake after accidentally revealing that he and his partner, One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton, were expecting a baby girl. The Walking Dead actor revealed the news to a room of people while speaking at a Supernatural convention on Sunday, and took to Instagram to joke about his slip-up and confirm the exciting news.

hilarie-burton

The pair attended the Emmys together

Posting a snap of himself with his hands over his face while on stage at the convention, he wrote: "Whoever took this picture?? Caught a moment... thank you. We shall cherish.... I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans... and, as usual... she was a rockstar. After all these years she's come to expect me to be a dope... thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless."

He added: "Thank you New Jersey, and the incredible @cw_supernatural family! Love ya all, and had a blast seeing you. And most of all... all the love in the world to my boys... @jensenackles and @jaredpadalecki it's always too little time together... but it's always special. I miss ya both." Jeffrey and Hilarie, who share a seven-year-old son, Gus, appeared together at the Emmy Awards in September, where Hilarie revealed her growing baby bump. Jeffrey opened up about fatherhood when Gus was a baby, telling E! News the experience had been "spectacular," and adding that being a parent meant "a lot of not sleeping". The couple regularly share snaps of their son on Instagram, and Jeffrey recently posted a snap of the three of them enjoying a day out together. He wrote: "Kazoontight!! Pumpkin patchin it up after hay maze... hay fever hitting NOW."

