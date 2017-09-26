Jessica Michibata shows off pregnancy bump in barely-there bikini The model married estranged husband Jenson Button in 2014

Jessica Michibata - the ex-wife of Formula One star Jenson Button - has shown off her very lovely baby bump in a series of snaps posted on her Instagram account. The 32-year-old, who was recently spotted holding hands with director Ken Kao, wrote: "Feeling bigger and bigger day by day! Currently having some serious acid reflux. Anyone else struggling with it? #preggoprobs." The Japanese model snapped a selfie showing her wearing a barely-there nude string bikini. The brunette beauty, who revealed she is expecting a little girl in July, wrote: "Feeling summery and blessed."

Feeling bigger and bigger day by day! Currently having some serious acid reflux 😣 Anyone else struggling with it? #preggoprobs 妊娠中は人によっていろんな症状が出ると思いますが、私は妊娠初期から胃酸の逆流に悩まされていました。妊娠も後期に入り日々お腹が大きくなるにつれて、胃酸の逆流がもっと強くなってきたのですが、皆さんも同じような悩みはありますか？ A post shared by Jessica Michibata (@jessicamichibata) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

The glowing mother-to-be is still yet to reveal the identity of her baby's father. But she has hit the headlines after stepping out with Ken Kao - producer of Woodshock - at the 74th Venice International Film Festival in Milan. The model - who split from F1 driver Jenson in 2015 - has been posting regular pregnancy updates on her Instagram page, which is followed by 261,000 fans. She has been especially focused on remaining fit and healthy throughout her pregnancy, writing alongside one post: "Feeling better and started to exercise again #pregnancyexercise".

Jessica first met Jenson back in 2008 at a hotel bar in Tokya, and the couple went on to marry in December 2014. Sadly they announced their separation in December 2015, after one year of marriage. A spokesperson for Jenson told MailOnline: "Jenson and Jessica have decided to go their separate ways and it is very amicable. There is no one else involved."

Jessica married the McLaren driver in a Hawaiian ceremony after he popped the question with a beautiful ring worth £250,000 on Valentines Day. But due to their busy careers the couple did not see each other as much as they wished. Jenson revealed to the Mail On Sunday in 2015: "We don't see each other any more than before we were married." Jenson is now in a relationship 27-year-old model Brittny Ward.