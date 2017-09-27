Khloe Kardashian pregnant with her first baby! Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are also expecting

There’s something of a baby boom in the Kardashian-Jenner household. Following the news that Kim Kardashian is set to welcome her third child, and Kylie Jenner is expecting with her first baby, it has been revealed that Khloe Kardashian is also pregnant! Multiple sources have confirmed that the 33-year-old reality star and her NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby together. This will be the first child for Khloe and the second for Tristan, who welcomed a son named Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend in December 2016.

Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first baby with boyfriend TristanThompson

Khloe and Tristan, 26, started dating in September 2016 after being set up on a blind date. “I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way,” Khloe said in a recent interview with You magazine, who asked about engagement rumours. "My boyfriend is very protective of me," she continued. "Feeling loved and validated and secure is a huge thing. Tristan is protective of my entire family, which is beautiful. And I love that everything we do is as a union. When he speaks, it's 'us' and 'we,' and that's important because it shows that you're sharing life."

Khloe is the third sibling to currently be expecting; her 20-year-old half-sister Kylie is pregnant with a baby girl, due in February, with her boyfriend Travis Scott. Kim and husband Kanye, meanwhile are expecting their third child in January with the help of a surrogate. According to reports, Khloe and Kylie are due around the same time, with both around four months pregnant.

The news comes days after half-sister Kylie Jenner's pregnancy was confirmed

A source told People that Khloe and Tristan only started to share their exciting news with family and friends in the past week. “Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her, but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore.”