Alex Jones shares sweet photo of her husband bonding with son Teddy The One Show host called out to dads over the age of 35 to help her with her new parenting book

Alex Jones often keeps her husband Charlie Thomson and their young son Teddy out of the spotlight, but couldn’t resist sharing a sweet, candid photo of the pair with her fans on Instagram this week. The One Show host was on a mission to find fathers willing to share their experiences of parenthood with her for her new book Winging It, and wanted to know everything from their top parenting tips to their anxieties – even offering the chance end up on the front cover if they fancied it!

The doting mum also made sure to praise her husband, telling followers that both she and Teddy would be "stuffed without" him. Fans were quick to tell the TV star their personal stories, which ranged from the best parenting moments of their lives to their biggest fears.

One dad told Alex that he realised that nobody, apart from his wife had told him that he was doing well as a parent to his five-month-old, writing: "I don't expect people to say anything, and don't need them too, but it is interesting how as a dad you are in effect side-lined from praise and you're seen as someone muddling along with a baby, rather than someone living through a similar experience that the mum is going through." Alex then replied to thank him for his honesty, saying: "That will no doubt strike a chord with many dads. Thank you x."

Alex and Charlie welcomed baby Teddy in January 2017

Alex, whose book is set to be released in February 2018, became a first-time parent earlier this year after the arrival of son Teddy - full name Edward Alan Burrell Thomson - in January. He was born at the Hammersmith and Fulham hospital weighing 7lbs 11oz. Of her new arrival, the 40-year-old said: "It was all very straightforward. Charlie was with me and mum and dad were in the waiting room… We're in this bubble the three of us. It's just the best time."