Kim Kardashian confirms third child with Kanye West is on the way via surrogate: 'We're having a baby' This is the third child for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian-West has confirmed that she and Kanye West are expecting a third child through a surrogate mother after months of speculation. Towards the end of a new trailer for the upcoming series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim told her sister Khloe Kardashian the happy news over a conversation on FaceTime. "What happens every time I say, 'Guess what?'" she is seen asking, to which Khloe replies: "The person's pregnant?" Finally, the excited mother-of-two remarked: "We're having a baby!"

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Kim and Kanye, who are already parents to daughter North, four, and Saint, who turns two in December, have decided to hire a surrogate due to a potentially life-threatening condition that Kim suffered from in both of her previous pregnancies. Kim, 36, suffered from placenta accreta, which means the placenta's blood vessels attach too deeply to the uterus' wall, and can lead to complications such as blood loss and the inability to conceive again.

RELATED: Learn about the health condition which led Kim Kardashian to hire a surrogate

The reality TV queen has been open about her experiences with the condition in the past, saying it had been "the most painful experience of my life" having the placenta removed following the birth of her daughter North in 2013. Writing in a blog post shortly after, Kim explained: "Right after delivery, the placenta usually then comes out. Mine did not. My placenta stayed attached inside my uterus, which is a condition called placenta accreta. My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!!"

The proud mum has two children with husband Kanye

STORY: Kim Kardashian shares rare photo of both kids

In April, Kim revealed she was open to the possibility of finding a surrogate. "I'm definitely leaning more towards I want to try," she shared on an episode of her show. "After talking to Kanye, I think I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option, and now I feel like that's my reality. I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me." This news comes shortly after it was reported that Kim's younger sister Khloe and half-sister Kylie Jenner are also pregnant.