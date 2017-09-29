Holly Willoughby celebrates her son Chester's birthday with sweet photo The This Morning presenter shared a rare photo of her son on Instagram

Holly Willoughby has given fans a rare glimpse at her son Chester to celebrate his third birthday. The This Morning presenter shared an Instagram photo of the youngster playing in a ball pool on his special day on Friday, writing: "If you can't be face down in a ball pool on your 3rd birthday when can you be…? 3 is the magic number… love you Chester chops!"

The sweet photo quickly proved popular with Holly's fans, many of whom commented with their birthday wishes for Chester. Others complimented the youngster's blonde hair, suggesting that he was taking after his mum.

STORY: Holly Willoughby appears broody after cuddling baby on This Morning

Holly Willoughby shared a photo of her son Chester to celebrate his 3rd birthday

Chester is the youngest of Holly's three children; the 36-year-old and her husband Dan Baldwin are also parents to son Harry, eight, and six-year-old Belle. And Holly recently admitted that she hasn't completely ruled out adding to their brood. Speaking to Fabulous magazine, Holly said: "When you look around the table and you've got these little people you've made together who are just so funny, that's when you think: 'Maybe we should have more…' But that's not a reason to have more! That's what I keep telling myself. No, no, no! I think I'm really, definitely done. I think."

STORY: A peek inside Holly Willoughby's make-up bag

However speaking to Lorraine Kelly in a recent interview she said that it felt like their family was "complete" with three children. "Three is great, three feels good for us," she told the TV presenter.

Holly and her husband Dan have three children together

The Celebrity Juice presenter has also said that she enjoyed her third pregnancy when she was expecting Chester in 2014, and that she thinks the Duchess of Cambridge will enjoy hers too. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the launch of her new Diet Coke campaign, Holly explained: "Once you have had your second, you're in your full swing. I think the third one you can really enjoy because you know what you're doing and so [Kate] won't need any tips from me, because she has learnt so much from the first two."