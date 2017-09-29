Proud mother Jessica Ennis-Hill shares cute picture of newborn daughter Olivia The Olympian also shares three-year-old Reggie with husband Andy

She announced the arrival of her baby girl earlier this week, and it's clear that Jessica Ennis-Hill is completely besotted. The British Olympian took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a beautiful picture of her little girl having a nap. The post was simply captioned: "My gorgeous girl." Earlier on in the week, the 31-year-old told her followers that she had welcomed a her second child, and named her Olivia Ennis-Hill. She shared a candid black-and-white image of her son meeting his new little sister. "Reggie meeting his beautiful baby sister 😊 Olivia Ennis-Hill, she was born Saturday night. We are all so in love with her," she wrote alongside it.

Fans rushed to post on the lovely picture of her tiny tot, with one writing: "Congrats, your happiness shines out from the photo." Another noted: "She's beautiful like her mama and all the best of wishes to you and your family." A third post read: "Absolutely gorgeous! Congratulations, you've inspired a whole generation jess in every way!" One follower added: "Ah what a special time for you all, oh I expect Reggie will spoil his lil sister." [sic]

Jessica, who retired from athletics in 2016, is already a proud mother to three-year-old Reggie, who she shares with husband of four years, Andy. The sports star returned to athletics one year after the birth of her son, and won World Championship gold in the heptathlon before appearing at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Jess, who was made a Dame in this year's New Year's Honours List, announced her retirement last October. The star has previously revealed how motherhood changed her approach to her sport. "Athletics was my everything, but Reggie is better than any gold medal," she told The Sun. "He is my priority and everything has to fit around life with him."