Huge congratulations to Jamelia! The former Loose Women panellist has revealed she is pregnant with her third child. Taking to her Instagram page, the singer shared a beautiful picture of her blossoming baby bump. "When your Husband gives you the best wedding present EVER!!" she added on Facebook. Jamelia, 36, is already a proud mother to two children, 16-year-old Teja and 11-year-old Tiana. On Friday, the Birmingham-born star added another picture revealing her unborn baby was causing "sooooo much trouble". She added: "But what it's been doing to my hair has made it all worth it Mine curls doth poppeth."

Fans rushed to send their congratulatory messages, with one posting: "What a beautiful picture. Congratulations." Another shared: "Pregnancy really agrees with you absolutely glowing." A third post read: "Congratulations you look beautiful. Pregnancy suits you." One follower remarked: "Outstanding!!! Just everything in this post is outstanding!" Another added: "I've got bump envy. Absolutely love this!!" It has not yet been confirmed who the baby's father is. Last year, Jamelia announced she had split from boyfriend Jean Louis Pascal on Loose Women.

The mother-of-two has been open about her struggles with finding a "perfect partner". Jamelia previously revealed that she was diagnosed with depression following the end of her marriage with footballer Darren Byfield, whom she shares daughter Tiana with. On Loose Women, she revealed: "I couldn't function. I wasn't great at the things I normally am. I was so consumed with sadness. It was hard to get up and make the breakfast which is hard when you're a single mother." She added: "I pride myself on being strong. I ended up at the doctors. I went on anti-depressants and that was a huge turning point for me. I would rather not be medicated. No offence to anyone else."