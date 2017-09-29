Football star Mario Balotelli welcomes second child The former Manchester City star is already a father to daughter Pia

Congratulations to Mario Balotelli! According to new reports, the football star has welcomed his second child, a baby boy called Lion. The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker, who already has four-year-old daughter Pia with ex Raffaella Fico, shared an Instagram picture on Wednesday of a stairway to heaven with the caption "Felicita", which means happiness in Italian.

Not much is known about Mario's girlfriend Clelia. But the Sun claims she is a 26-year-old bank worker and part-time model who is based in Switzerland. Earlier this month, the sportsman revealed the baby news after he posted a picture on his social media page of a pregnant woman's belly. He simply wrote: "Loading." Mario was previously engaged to his former girlfriend Fanny Neguesha. Days before his first 2014 World Cup game, the footballer popped the question, and the striking Belgian model accepted - they split in September 2014.

The Italian international is one of the world's most celebrated footballers. He spent three years at Manchester City and two years at Liverpool, as well as a year at AC Milan. Talking about his incredible career, Mario previously told reporters: "I haven't changed. I've matured, I'm growing. I'm not 17 anymore, with experience you grow. I'm not one of the best in the world and I'm not one of the worst in the world. I'm only myself, like always."