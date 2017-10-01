Exclusive! Nicky Clarke and Kelly Simpkin introduce their baby boy and reveal plans to marry The celebrity hairdresser and his partner spoke to HELLO! about family life

The baby son of celebrity hairdresser Nicky Clarke and designer Kelly Simpkin is already showing signs of taking after his famous father. Making his debut in an exclusive photoshoot in HELLO! magazine, Nico George has an impressive head of hair. “He had so much hair. Nurses couldn’t believe it!” Kelly tells the magazine of the new arrival, born on July 31st. Nicky tells HELLO!, “He’s very, very special. And he has brought Kelly and me even closer.”

Nicky, 59, is already father to Harrison, 31, and Tellisa, 28, and is relishing fatherhood again. “Nicky is very good,” says Kelly, 35, whose pregnancy was carefully monitored as she is the sufferer of the autoimmune disease lupus. “He’ll get up with me when I do the night feeds so I’m not doing them on my own. He’s really hands-on and will make my breakfast. He does look after me.”

As well as being a dad again, Nicky recently became a grandfather – Harrison became a father to Casper five months before Nico was born. “Casper is lovely, he’s a real cutie,” Nicky says. “I’m getting used to seeing myself as a granddad, although I still feel young at heart. It helps that I’m in baby mode one way or another.”

The couple plan to expand their family. “We don’t want Nico to be an only child,” Kelly says. “I’ve always said I’d like two but I wouldn’t mind more. Nicky is one of six and seeing him with his siblings is nice.” They also reveal in HELLO! that they are hoping to tie the knot. “It’s really about finding the right time,” says Nicky. “Maybe we’ll get married before we have another child – who knows?” says Kelly. “It would be cute if Nico could walk down the aisle.”

