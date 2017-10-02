Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome first baby! The Hills stars are now proud parents to a little boy

Congratulations to Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who have announced the arrival of their first child. The Hills stars are now the proud parents to a baby boy named Gunnar Stone, who was born on Sunday 1 October. A spokesperson for Heidi, 31, and Spencer, 34, told Us Weekly that Gunnar was born at 3.06pm, weighing in at 6lbs 12oz and measuring 19 inches long. The rep added that the baby boy had blonde hair and blue eyes.

Just a few days ago, Heidi shared a photo from a recent maternity photoshoot on Instagram, writing alongside: "What a blessed journey pregnancy has been. It's hard to believe in such a short time I will be holding my son. I have been dreaming of this my whole life. Precious little miracle. So filled with love."

Heidi and Spencer, who tied the knot in 2008, announced her pregnancy in April, with Spencer telling Us Weekly: "Heidi has wanted to be a mum since the day I met her. She has planned for and thought about this." The following month, the couple confirmed that they were expecting a baby boy together.

Heidi has kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy on social media

"It was in my heart to have a boy," Heidi revealed. "I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, 'Let's just make sure it's healthy. Boy or girl, I don't care.'" She added: "I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son. I'm hoping to God that we don't just have one, but if we do, I wanted a son. I thought it'd be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close."

