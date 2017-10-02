Serena Williams shares fun fact about baby daughter's name The tennis champion welcomed her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian in September

Serena Williams has shared a fun fact about her daughter's name, revealing that Alexis Olympia is a sweet nod to the Australian Open. The tennis champion took to Twitter to write: "Fun fact my daughter's initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me." Serena was a couple of weeks pregnant in January when she won her 23rd Grand Slam in the Australian Open.

The 36-year-old became a mother for the first time on 1 September. She gave birth at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, delivering a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. A couple of weeks after the birth, Serena shared a gorgeous first photo with her daughter, introducing the tot to her fans. "Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories," she wrote.

Serena and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian are clearly loving parenthood. The tennis ace has set up an Instagram page dedicated to her daughter, and recently wrote a heartwarming letter to her own mother. The letter read: "You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15-year-old and even to this day… Mum, I'm not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman."

Fun fact my daughters initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me @AustralianOpen — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 28, 2017

She concluded: "Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges – ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had. Promise me, mum, that you will continue to help. I'm not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly."