Call The Midwife star Helen George welcomes first baby! The 33-year-old's newborn daughter was born prematurely

Congratulations to Helen George and her Call the Midwife co-star Jack Ashton, who have welcomed their first child together. The 33-year-old actress confirmed the happy news by sharing a series of sweet family photos, revealing that their newborn daughter had arrived ahead of schedule, and was therefore able to attend her own baby shower. The first snapshot shows Helen cradling her tiny baby girl and smiling at Jack as the new parents cut a cake together. "When your baby turns up early for her own baby shower, welcome to the world little one," Helen captioned the picture. "What an amazing day, we have the best friends."

Helen George and Jack Ashton have welcomed a baby girl together

Fans and friends were quick to congratulate the new parents, with one writing: "She's gorgeous! So happy for you both, had such a wonderful day. 'Twas perfect x." Another added: "Congratulations to you both, she's absolutely gorgeous and you look beautiful too lovely lady." A third wrote: "Beautiful little family. Cannot wait to meet her. Sending all our love xxx."

Loading the player...

News of Helen's pregnancy was only revealed last month, when she stepped out for the TV Choice Awards proudly debuting a baby bump. Helen and Jack found love following her split from husband Oliver Boot in August 2015. The couple met on the set of the BBC medical drama, and grew close while filming on location in South Africa – Helen stars as Trixie Franklin, while Jack plays Reverend Tom Hereward. At the start of the year, Jack opened up to chat show host Lorraine Kelly about the couple's romance – and joked that there was some confusion after their characters split on the show.

The Call The Midwife actress shared a series of photos of their new arrival

"In the show you were dating Nurse Trixie [Helen]… now you are dating Nurse Gilbert [played by Charlotte Ritchie], but in real life you are dating Helen," Lorraine commented. "That's the confusing bit," Jack quipped, adding, "As long as I know where we're going." The star also confirmed that he and Helen got together in April last year, while they were working in South Africa filming the Christmas special. "It blossomed in South Africa, I think. Around that time," he commented.

Click to see all the latest celebrity baby news...