Michelle Keegan opens up about her future with husband Mark Wright: 'I want four kids' The actress has been busy filming Our Girl

They both lead busy work lives, which has meant spending long periods of time away from each other. But that hasn't stopped Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright from thinking about the future with the actress revealing she eventually wants "four kids". Taking about how they deal with the distance, Michelle told Women's Health: "It's hard being away from him [while I'm filming]. Really hard. But we FaceTime and speak, like, all day every day! That’s what keeps me sane!"

The couple have been married since 2015

When quizzed about starting a family with the former TOWIE star, 30-year-old Michelle replied: "We've not planned anything and realistically nothing can happen right now because I'm too busy." The ex Coronation Street actress has been away in South Africa and Nepal in recent months shooting the upcoming series of the show, while Mark has been busy launching his presenting career in the US on entertainment show Extra. Last week, Michelle explained much how the couple - who tied the knot in 2015 - are looking forward to seeing each other in December, when she gets a break from filming BBC drama, Our Girl.

Of their transatlantic relationship, Michelle confessed that dealing with negative attention on her marriage has been difficult. "It's been hard enough being away anyway, but then to contend with all that," she told The Sun. "It just comes from nowhere. I don't understand how a couple can't have their separate careers, and why can't a newly married woman go off and do her job and a husband go off and do his?" The actress said that instead of the negativity, their dedication to their careers should be celebrated. "I'd say there is a slight degree of sexism to it. I always think it's good we've got our own careers."