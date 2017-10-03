Find out Simon Cowell's relationship advice to his son Eric The X Factor boss shares little Eric with girlfriend Lauren Silverman

His son may only be three-years-old, but that hasn't stopped Simon Cowell from dishing little Eric advice on future relationships. The X Factor boss, 57, revealed he has already warned his son about future girlfriends and how to protect his private affairs – by signing a non-disclosure agreement. Speaking on Fox News' OBJECTified, Simon shared: "I sat Eric down and said, 'I'm going to teach you three very, very important letters for when you get your first girlfriend' and I said 'It's NDA'."

"So Lauren comes in and I said, 'Eric, what's the first thing you're going to do when you get a girlfriend?' and he goes 'Daddy says I have to get a NDA'," he added. "She then goes 'You taught him that?' and I said, 'Well that's good advice.'" Simon, who shares little Eric with girlfriend Lauren Silverman, went on to reveal that he hopes his son will eventually follow in his footsteps. "If he gravitates towards academics, then fine; I would encourage him but I have a feeling he's going to be more like me," he continued. "I'm not gonna lie, I'd love him to one day say, 'Can I work for you and learn how to do it.' That would make me feel incredible - and then you have a legacy."

Music mogul Simon welcomed Eric with partner Lauren on Valentine's Day in 2014. The pregnancy news came as a shock to fans, as Lauren was still legally married to Andrew Silverman although Andrew had filed for divorce. Earlier this year, Simon opened up about the joys of fatherhood, telling The Mirror: "You get through that first year and suddenly you realise you can talk with them and they've taken on your mannerisms and everything else. It is amazing. He is absolutely incredible and so funny. It's the best thing that ever happened to me. Would I like more babies? I don't make that decision, as you know these things happen."